UBC experts on B.C. electoral reform referendum results Media Advisories

British Columbians have voted not to change their electoral system. UBC experts are available to comment.

Gerald Baier

Department of Political Science

Cell: 604-754-8546

Email: gerald.baier@ubc.ca

B.C. politics

Max Cameron

UBC Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions

Department of Political Science

Cell: 604-786-0992

Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

Electoral and democratic reform

Democratic issues, political dynamics

Richard Johnston

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-5456

Cell: 778-387-3425

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca