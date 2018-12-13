Christmas Tree

Credit: Stephen Butler/Flickr

UBC experts on the holiday season

Dec 13, 2018    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

The holidays are just around the corner. UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the season.

Gifting

Andrew Baron
Department of Psychology
Tel: 604-822-6311
Email: abaron@psych.ubc.ca

  • Gift-giving and gender stereotypes

 

Health and Happiness

Wendy Hall
School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-7447
Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

  • Sleep management during the holidays

Mark Holder
Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-491-1399
Email: mark.holder@ubc.ca

  • “Seasonal factors” that may contribute to happiness including spending, volunteering, acts of kindness, spirituality and religiosity, social relationships and exercise.
  • Strategies to enhance happiness in adults during the holidays

Abhishek Kar
PhD candidate, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: abhishekkar2305@gmail.com

  • Household air quality over the holidays

Jonathan Little
School of Health and Exercise Sciences, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-878-6893
Email: jonathan.little@ubc.ca

  • Low carb diets during the holiday season
  • Optimizing the effects of exercise
  • Diabetes
  • Nutrition

* available as of Dec. 17

 

Community

Graham Riches
School of Social Work
Tel: 250-594-4205
Email: graham.riches@ubc.ca

  • Food bank donations and the right to food

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Wan Yee Lok

Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca