UBC experts on the holiday season Media Advisories

The holidays are just around the corner. UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the season.

Gifting

Andrew Baron

Department of Psychology

Tel: 604-822-6311

Email: abaron@psych.ubc.ca

Gift-giving and gender stereotypes

Health and Happiness

Wendy Hall

School of Nursing

Tel: 604-822-7447

Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

Sleep management during the holidays

Mark Holder

Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-491-1399

Email: mark.holder@ubc.ca

“Seasonal factors” that may contribute to happiness including spending, volunteering, acts of kindness, spirituality and religiosity, social relationships and exercise.

Strategies to enhance happiness in adults during the holidays

Abhishek Kar

PhD candidate, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: abhishekkar2305@gmail.com

Household air quality over the holidays

Jonathan Little

School of Health and Exercise Sciences, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-878-6893

Email: jonathan.little@ubc.ca

Low carb diets during the holiday season

Optimizing the effects of exercise

Diabetes

Nutrition

* available as of Dec. 17

Community

Graham Riches

School of Social Work

Tel: 250-594-4205

Email: graham.riches@ubc.ca