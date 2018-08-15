Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts available to comment on wildfires and associated air quality Media Advisories

B.C. declared a state of emergency Wednesday due to the ongoing wildfire situation. The state of emergency will be in place for 14 days, and may be extended or rescinded as necessary.

UBC experts are available to discuss wildfires in B.C., poor air quality and associated health risks.

Air quality

Chris Carlsten

Department of Medicine

Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-839-1561

Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke

Sarah Henderson

School of Population and Public Health

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Wildfire smoke and health effects

Preparing for wildfire smoke

*Sarah Henderson is in Toronto, and available by phone

Angela Yao

PhD candidate, School of Population and Public health

Email: angelayao3@gmail.com

Health effects of forest fire smoke exposure

*Available for interviews in Mandarin and Cantonese

Naomi Zimmerman

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Email: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca

Assessment of air pollutants using high-resolution monitoring networks

Role of new transportation technology (e.g., LNG, connected vehicles) on air and climate

*Unavailable August 23 – September 14.

Wildfires

David Andison

Department of Forest Management Resources

Tel: 778-388-0985

How forest fires behave

Ecological implications of wildfires

Wildfire management

Managing forests as whole ecosystems

“FireSmart” concept

*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype.

John Braun

Department of Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics (Okanagan campus)

Email: john.braun@ubc.ca

Tel: 250-807-8032

Using statistical analysis in fire science

Assessing firefighter pilot fatigue

Lori Daniels

Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 236-997-5222

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

David Scott

Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (Okanagan campus)

Tel: 250-807-8755

Cell: 250-870-6928

Email: david.scott@ubc.ca