UBC experts available to comment on poor air quality, wildfires Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to discuss the wildfires in B.C., poor air quality and associated health risks.

David Andison

Department of Forest Management Resources

Tel: 778-388-0985

How forest fires behave

Ecological implications of wildfires

Wildfire management

Managing forests as whole ecosystems

“FireSmart” concept

*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype over the weekend

Lori Daniels

Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-822-3442

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Climate change and forest fires

David F. Scott

Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences

University of British Columbia, Okanagan campus

Email: david.scott@ubc.ca

Wildfire behaviour

Angela Yao

PhD candidate, School of Population and Public health

Email: angelayao3@gmail.com

Health effects of forest fire smoke exposure

*Available for interviews from Monday, Aug. 13, onwards

*Speaks English, Mandarin and Cantonese

Naomi Zimmerman

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Email: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca

Assessment of air pollutants using high-resolution monitoring networks

Role of new transportation technology (e.g., LNG, connected vehicles) on air and climate

*Available for interviews until 4:30 p.m. on Friday