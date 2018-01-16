Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on mobility pricing for Metro Vancouver Business, Law & Society

The Mobility Pricing Independent Commission is considering charging drivers for each kilometre driven, as well as charging tolls at bridges and tunnels.

UBC experts are available for comment:

Patrick Condon

School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Tel: 604.788.0747

Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

Transit and sustainable urban planning

Robin Lindsey

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-3323

Email: robin.lindsey@sauder.ubc.ca