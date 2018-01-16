UBC experts on mobility pricing for Metro Vancouver

The Mobility Pricing Independent Commission is considering charging drivers for each kilometre driven, as well as charging tolls at bridges and tunnels.
UBC experts are available for comment:
Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604.788.0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca
- Transit and sustainable urban planning
Robin Lindsey
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-3323
Email: robin.lindsey@sauder.ubc.ca
- Traffic congestion and road pricing
- Financing transportation infrastructure and public transit