UBC experts on mobility pricing for Metro Vancouver

Jan 16, 2018    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

The Mobility Pricing Independent Commission is considering charging drivers for each kilometre driven, as well as charging tolls at bridges and tunnels.

UBC experts are available for comment:

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604.788.0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Transit and sustainable urban planning

Robin Lindsey
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-3323
Email: robin.lindsey@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Traffic congestion and road pricing
  • Financing transportation infrastructure and public transit

