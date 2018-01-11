Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on NAFTA Business, Law & Society

Recent media reports suggest the Canadian government may be preparing for the U.S. to pull out of NAFTA.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Marie-Claude Fortin

Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: marie-claude.fortin@ubc.ca

Dairy supply management

Kurt Huebner

Institute for European Studies

Tel: 604.822.9439

Cell: 778 994 8313

Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

EU-Canada trade relations

Trade policy

Tomasz Swiecki

Vancouver School of Economics

Email: tomasz.swiecki@ubc.ca

International trade

*Available on Thursday afternoon and Friday