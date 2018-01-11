UBC experts on NAFTA

Peace Arch

Peace Arch border crossing. Credit: GoToVan/Flickr

Recent media reports suggest the Canadian government may be preparing for the U.S. to pull out of NAFTA.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Marie-Claude Fortin
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: marie-claude.fortin@ubc.ca

  • Dairy supply management

Kurt Huebner
Institute for European Studies
Tel: 604.822.9439
Cell: 778 994 8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

  • EU-Canada trade relations
  • Trade policy

Tomasz Swiecki
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: tomasz.swiecki@ubc.ca

  • International trade

*Available on Thursday afternoon and Friday

 

