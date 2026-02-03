“Will you come to my cottage this summer?” In one now-iconic line, Heated Rivalry captured hearts far beyond Canada.

The Canadian-made series follows the romance between hometown hockey hero Shane Hollander and his Russian rival Ilya Rosanov, telling a joyful, queer-affirming love story that has become a global hit.

The show has been celebrated by fans and political leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, as a story that “could only be made in Canada.”

In this Q&A, UBC assistant professor and devoted fan Dr. JP Catungal looks past the swoon to explore how Heated Rivalry imagines Canada itself—and what its hopeful vision of belonging reveals and obscures.

Spoilers for Heated Rivalry episodes 1 through 6 ahead.

What stands out about how Heated Rivalry imagines Canada?

Art doesn’t just entertain—it can shape how countries are perceived. Heated Rivalry offers a beautiful queer love story, but it also polishes Canada’s image globally, whether intended or not.

Its release comes amid renewed global right-wing attacks on gender- and sexually-diverse communities. Heated Rivalry stands out for offering something different: an anti-dystopian vision of queer life shaped not only by fear or struggle, but by connection, intimacy and joy.

To achieve that, the show relies on longstanding tropes of Canada as a kinder, gentler, more-tolerant nation. In global geopolitics, Canada often defines itself through contrast—usually with the U.S., but also with countries like Russia.

In the show, Russia functions as a crucial foil. Ilya’s Russia represents fear, risk and illegality, particularly around queerness, while Shane’s Canada appears calm, lawful and loving— a place of possibility that is literally bathed in sunshine compared to the dark, threatening, overbearing settings of Moscow. The emotional stakes depend on this opposition.

That narrative is reflected in the real world, too. At the finale watch party I attended in Vancouver, people cheered when the Canada logo appeared in the credits; people are proud their tax dollars supported a show that feels both culturally successful and morally-affirming.

But public funding doesn’t just support art—it’s a nation-building tool, reinforcing Canada’s image as progressive, creative and open. That’s partly why politicians—from Justin Trudeau urging world leaders in Davos to watch the show to Marc Miller quipping that we got a lot of “bang for our buck,” — have embraced it as a Can-con triumph.

Ilya, played by Connor Storrie, depicted in Moscow, where the backdrops are dark, threatening and overbearing. Credit: Bell Media.

Ilya in Canada, where the backdrops are bathed in sunshine, open and welcoming. Credit: Bell Media.

What might Heated Rivalry’s hopeful vision of Canada leave out?

As with many romance narratives, the promise of a happy ending is a big part of why the show has resonated so widely. It allows viewers to sit with heavier themes—risk, secrecy, sacrifice—without losing hope.

The danger is that it suggests threats to queer life exist somewhere else: Russia becomes the site of fear, while Canada appears safe by default. That’s comforting—but incomplete. Violence and political backlash against queer, trans and racialized communities are very real in Canada, too. The show’s hopeful vision depends, in part, on keeping those realities mostly off-screen.

The story also presents Canada as an easily-accessible sanctuary. Immigration becomes a narrative solution: a Canadian passport stands in for safety, legitimacy and freedom—a way for Shane and Ilya to imagine a future together.

While the show portrays an elite, almost frictionless pathway through the world of professional hockey, the reality is vastly different. Immigration access in Canada is highly differentiated, with long processing times, complex criteria and systemic barriers. Recent shifts in Canada’s political climate have also given way to even more restrictive border and immigration policies.

How does Heated Rivalry use Shane to explore who gets to be seen as Canadian?

Shane occupies a complex position. As an international representative, from the World Juniors to the Olympics, he embodies an idealized Canadian: bilingual, earnest, humble and even a little “boring.” His hometown is Ottawa; his team is Montreal – symbolic centres of Canadian identity.

His biracial identity—white father, Japanese mother—adds complexity, but it also helps explain his acceptance. His surname, status as an elite athlete and comfort in traditionally white, upper-class spaces make him legible—and palatable—to audiences, brands and institutions.

But that comes at a cost to Shane. The show makes it clear that hockey remains a deeply white institution. Shane’s presence is repeatedly framed as “historic.” He’s positioned as the model-minority: proof that hockey, and Canada, are moving forward.

Scenes with his family add to that pressure. His mother, Yuna, sees hockey as a pathway to belonging for immigrants and expects Shane to carry that hope.

That’s why his apology to her in episode 6 isn’t only about being gay—it’s about failing to live up to the role he’s been expected to play for his family, his sport and the nation.

His coming-out becomes a refusal: he can’t continue performing model-minority respectability and still be fully himself. Race, sexuality and expectation collapse into a single burden in that moment. The show captures that tension with remarkable clarity.

Shane, played by B.C.-born Canadian actor Hudson Williams, apologizes to his mother Yuna, played by Christina Chang. Credit: Bell Media via IMDB.

Why does Shane’s bottomhood—and how it’s portrayed—matter?

Shane embraces bottomhood with pride and humour, especially during his coming-out scene with Rose. That matters because Asian men in North American media are often portrayed as emasculated or passive. Heated Rivalry resists that trope. Shane’s bottomhood is chosen, pleasurable and openly claimed.

It’s another example of how the show quietly expands what’s possible on screen—allowing complexity without turning identity into a lesson.

Shane and Ilya share a stolen moment on-ice at an All-Star game in the fictional MHL. Credit: Bell Media via IMDB.

What do the show’s settings say about belonging in Canada?

Shane’s cottage is one of the most quietly political settings in Heated Rivalry. In Canada, cottage life is often held up as a national ideal, yet access to it has long been shaped by class, wealth and race.

In the series, the cottage is where Shane and Ilya finally feel at ease, away from public scrutiny. That sense of escape draws on a familiar Canadian fantasy: that peace and belonging are found by retreating into nature—often in ways and places that quietly exclude many racialized and immigrant families. Shane’s comfort in this space is not incidental; his background and social position allow him to move easily through a world that has traditionally been reserved for the privileged.

But the safety the cottage offers is limited. It depends on privacy rather than public belonging, and it lasts only as long as the retreat itself. In that way, the cottage reflects a larger tension in the show’s vision of Canada—warm, welcoming and hopeful, yet uneven in who is allowed to feel fully at home.

Shane and Ilya watch the sunrise at Shane’s cottage in Lanaudière, Québec. Credit: Bell Media.

