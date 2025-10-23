How to navigate cultural appropriation versus appreciation this Halloween

Beyond the fun and creativity, Halloween offers a chance to explore culture and respect. Dr. Surita Jhangiani, the David Lam Chair in Multicultural Education in the UBC faculty of education explains how a thoughtful approach can turn costume choices into opportunities for understanding.

What can Halloween teach us about cultural respect?

Halloween is a fun, creative celebration. Students and many adults love the chance to dress up and use their imaginations. But it’s also a time to pause and consider what our costume choices might communicate to others.

Walk into any costume shop, and you’ll see outfits that borrow from different cultures. That’s where reflection becomes important. Are we turning someone’s culture into a costume? Are we using cultural symbols for entertainment without understanding their meaning or respecting their significance?

Teachers and families can take a proactive approach by starting these conversations before Halloween. Creating space to discuss costumes, culture and representation early helps build awareness, empathy and thoughtful choices.

What’s the difference between cultural appreciation and appropriation?

Cultural appropriation happens when elements of a culture that isn’t your own are used without understanding, permission or respect. At Halloween, traditions or clothing can become props, borrowed for entertainment rather than understood in context. What may seem like a harmless costume can reduce something sacred to a disposable aesthetic. Costumes can easily slip into caricature—mocking, exoticizing or erasing the deeper histories they represent.

What many people don’t realize is that, for some communities, these cultural expressions were once banned or punished. When others wear these symbols casually, it can reopen old wounds and undermine efforts to reclaim and celebrate those traditions.

Cultural appreciation, by contrast, is grounded in respect and genuine curiosity. It involves learning about and from people within that culture, recognizing the meaning behind what’s being shared, and participating through invitation. For example, when you’re invited to wear traditional attire at a friend’s wedding or cover your hair when entering a place of worship, those moments reflect genuine participation and respect, not imitation.

What should we keep in mind when choosing a costume?

Before choosing a costume, ask yourself: Am I borrowing from another culture? Do I understand its history or meaning? Could this reinforce a stereotype or make fun of a group of people? Would I feel comfortable explaining my choice to someone from that community? If you’re unsure, pause and learn more. Trust your instincts—if something feels off, it probably is.

What about costumes based on movie or cartoon characters?

Many popular films and cartoons simplify or distort cultures, reinforcing stereotypes. Even when children want to dress as characters they love, it helps to ask where those stories come from and how they portray different groups. Take Pocahontas, for example: The real history is far more complex and painful than the romanticized Disney version.

Encourage children to choose costumes that celebrate creativity—favourite book characters, animals, or imaginative ideas—rather than cultures.

How should we respond if a costume causes discomfort?

Approach those moments with empathy and curiosity, not blame. Encourage students to ask gentle questions like, “I’m curious—what made you choose that costume?” Most people don’t intend harm; they may simply not have considered the meaning behind what they’re wearing. Adults can model reflection by focusing on impact rather than intent.

If a student feels hurt or uncomfortable, validate that feeling. These moments can be uncomfortable, but they’re also powerful lessons in empathy, history, and respect.

How does this connect to your research?

Much of my work explores whose voices and knowledge are valued, and whose are dismissed. When we talk about cultural appropriation, we’re really asking: Who gets to tell the story? Whose perspectives are missing? How can we move toward a fairer society where multiple ways of knowing are genuinely respected? The goal isn’t to limit celebration, but to make it more thoughtful, inclusive and joyful for everyone—not only during holidays like Halloween, but throughout the year.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Read the full version here.