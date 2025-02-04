UBC Black Student Union events celebrate Black History Month

UBC’s Black Student Union (BSU) is gearing up to host an exciting array of events for students to learn, connect and celebrate Black culture during Black History Month—from lively dance classes to thought-provoking panels and a formal gala.

“Black History Month is not just a celebration of the past but a reminder of the work still needed for a just future. The UBC Black Student Union organizes events, workshops and initiatives aimed at promoting cultural awareness, advocacy and social connection,” said Michèle Matango, BSU’s Co-president.

Students can kick off Black History Month by learning a traditional Black dance style at BSU’s annual Dance Class on Feb. 7. This year the focus will be on hip hop, building on past years featuring Afrobeats and Dancehall.

On Feb. 14, in collaboration with the UBC Sexual Assault Support Centre (SASC), the BSU will host the Love in Colour Panel at the UBC Black Student Space from 5-7 p.m. As Valentine’s Day falls within Black History Month, the panel aims to highlight the beauty, challenges and transformative power of love within the Black community.

“Love in Colour is more than an event—it’s a celebration of the richness and diversity of love within the Black community,” said Christa Agoawike, an SASC educator. “Events like this hold deep significance because they provide a space to honour our stories, connections, and the ways we express community care and resilience. They foster understanding, uplift voices and remind us of the beauty and strength in our shared experiences.”

Students collaborate during a data science hackathon in November organized by the UBC Black Student Union and Mastercard Leading Employees of African Descent (LEAD). UBC Black Student Union members enjoying Homecoming in 2024.







The La Nuit D’Or Open Mic and Formal on Feb. 28 (in partnership with UBC Exposure), will feature students showcasing their talents in music, spoken word and visual arts. The formal, which is open to all students, will be a space to develop intercultural understanding, solidarity, and ultimately celebrate the diverse array of cultures within the BSU. This event will be an opportunity to dress up, enjoy live music and take great photos together as a community.

Additionally, the BSU will host two Kickbacks on Feb. 13 and 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the UBC Black Student Space. These low-barrier social events are a chance for students to meet new people in a relaxed environment filled with music, games and good energy. As part of the Kickbacks during Black History Month, attendees can also participate in a “represent your country” activity and a paint night.

“Black History Month is important because it educates people, fosters understanding and celebrates the cultural impact and significance of Black individuals within our society. The UBC Black Student Union serves as a haven for Black students to find community, share experiences and amplify their voices on campus,” says Gabriel Comla, co-president of BSU.

UBC students interested in attending these events should follow the UBC Black Student Union on Instagram (@ubcbsu) for updates on locations and times. Some details are still being finalized.