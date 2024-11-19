Listen to nature’s soundtrack in the city with ‘Silent Trails’

A project piloting “silent” walking trails in two Vancouver parks has shown promising results among summer visitors.

Launched on Aug. 17, the initiative encourages visitors at Pacific Spirit Regional Park and Campbell Valley Regional Park to explore specially designated trails where softer walking paths minimize human noise, and bikes are restricted for a quieter experience.

Initial feedback was positive: 78 per cent of participants reported an enhanced ability to hear nature sounds like birdsong and rustling leaves, and 73 per cent reported reduced stress compared to regular trails.

Campbell Valley Regional Park’s Ravine Trail had a 96 per cent “quiet” rating, while Pacific Spirit Park’s Top Trail scored 89 per cent. Feedback was gathered through surveys accessible via QR codes on trail signs.

Visitors of all ages expressed appreciation for the tranquil moments of connection with nature, said UBC PhD candidate Tara Brown, who is running the project in collaboration with Metro Vancouver Regional Parks.

“Silent trails help preserve natural soundscapes, reduce stress and support wildlife communication,” said Brown, a forestry student and forest therapy guide. “They offer people and animals peaceful spaces amidst the noise of modern life.”

She added that the project’s early success points to strong support for expanding nature-focused trails that prioritize peace and natural acoustics. “Quiet trails blend relaxation with mindful conservation within city limits – you shouldn’t have to ‘get away’ to enjoy the sounds of nature.”

The project runs through Dec. 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.silenttrails.ca

Interview languages: English