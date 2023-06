Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Illuminating dark seas: Why fisheries management must be more transparent

Researchers from Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, Drs. Dyhia Belhabib and Daniel Skerritt, wrote about the need for transparency to enable more sustainable and equitable fisheries.

The Conversation