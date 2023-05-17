Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia Media Advisories

May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Hélène Frohard-Dourlent (they/them or she/her)

Strategist, UBC Equity and Inclusion Office

Email: helene.fd@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English and French

UBC Trans, Two-Spirit and Gender Diversity Task Force and its recommendations

Trans inclusion efforts at UBC

Dr. Ervin Malakaj

Assistant Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies

Email: ervin.malakaj@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Montenegrin

Queer and trans cultural history

History of queer and trans organizing

Early queer and trans emancipation and rights movements, with special focus on Germany

Transnational queer and trans rights and struggles for emancipation

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing

Executive Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre

Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English