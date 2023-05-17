UBC experts on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

May 17, 2023    |   For more information, contact Sachintha Wickramasinghe

May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Hélène Frohard-Dourlent (they/them or she/her)
Strategist, UBC Equity and Inclusion Office
Email: helene.fd@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English and French

  • UBC Trans, Two-Spirit and Gender Diversity Task Force and its recommendations
  • Trans inclusion efforts at UBC

Dr. Ervin Malakaj
Assistant Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Email: ervin.malakaj@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Montenegrin

  • Queer and trans cultural history
  • History of queer and trans organizing
  • Early queer and trans emancipation and rights movements, with special focus on Germany
  • Transnational queer and trans rights and struggles for emancipation

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Executive Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • 2SLGBTQ+ young people’s health and well-being
  • Health disparities between 2SLGBTQ+ young people and cisgender and heterosexual peers (mental health, substance use, sexual health, sports involvement)
  • Protective factors in their communities and schools that make a difference in their health

Sachintha Wickramasinghe
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca