May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Hélène Frohard-Dourlent (they/them or she/her)
Strategist, UBC Equity and Inclusion Office
Email: helene.fd@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English and French
- UBC Trans, Two-Spirit and Gender Diversity Task Force and its recommendations
- Trans inclusion efforts at UBC
Dr. Ervin Malakaj
Assistant Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Email: ervin.malakaj@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Montenegrin
- Queer and trans cultural history
- History of queer and trans organizing
- Early queer and trans emancipation and rights movements, with special focus on Germany
- Transnational queer and trans rights and struggles for emancipation
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Executive Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- 2SLGBTQ+ young people’s health and well-being
- Health disparities between 2SLGBTQ+ young people and cisgender and heterosexual peers (mental health, substance use, sexual health, sports involvement)
- Protective factors in their communities and schools that make a difference in their health