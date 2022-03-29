Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers partner with Canadian e-commerce giant to remove CO2 from the air Science, Health & Technology

UBC spin-off company Carbin Minerals is set to remove 200 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the air in partnership with e-commerce platform Shopify.

What is Carbin Minerals?

Founded by department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences researchers Dr. Greg Dipple, Bethany Ladd, and Dr. Peter Scheuermann, the company partners with mines to use its technology to turn mine rock waste into huge carbon sinks.

Rock on! How does that work?

Carbon dioxide is removed from the air naturally through weathering, where certain rocks absorb greenhouse gas and mineralize it as carbonate. Carbin Minerals goes into mines and manipulates their tailings —huge piles of pulverized rock —to speed up this process, cutting the time for mineralization down from thousands of years to days and weeks.

Can I get involved?

Carbin Minerals is open for business with Shopify’s purchase of 200 tonnes of carbon removal credits, the first purchase agreement for the UBC spin-off. Ever wanted to hold the CO 2 you’ve removed from the atmosphere in your hands? Carbin Minerals can help.

Interview language(s): English (Dipple)

B-roll and images available for media: https://bit.ly/3Nvck8w