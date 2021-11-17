Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flooding and extreme weather Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on flooding and extreme weather in B.C.

Climate science and natural disasters

Dr. Lori Daniels

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Interactions of fire and rain to contribute to debris, floods and landslides

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change science, extreme events and climate policy

Brett Gilley (he/him)

Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Floods, tsunamis, landslides and natural disasters

Dr. Kevin Hanna

Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences (Okanagan campus)

Tel: 250-807-9265

Email: kevin.hanna@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Environmental impact assessment, natural resources management, energy systems and resources

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Impacts of excess water on slopes

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Dr. Stephen Sheppard

Professor and Director of Bachelor of Urban Forestry Program

Faculty of Forestry

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Future climate change scenarios

Local climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation

Dr. Rachel White

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-230-3504

Email: rwhite@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change and the role of climate change in extreme weather, including heat waves, and extreme rainfall and flooding

Crisis management and recovery

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@nursing.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Special considerations for supporting older people and people with disabilities in climate crises

Dr. Ronaldo L. Aoki Cerri

Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: ronaldo.cerri@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Dairy production and reproduction

Director of the Dairy Education and Research Centre (Agassiz)

Dr. Jonathan Fannin

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: jonathan.fannin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Mudslides and soil erosion impact on roads, railways and forestry

Dr. Ryan Reynolds (he/him)

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604-396-2979

Email: ryan.reynolds@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Helping communities prepare for effects of climate change

Household emergency preparedness

Jeremy Stone

PhD student, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org

Interview language(s): English

Economic disruption, economic recovery, rural recovery and recovery justice

Dr. Omar Swei

Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: oaswei@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Roadway management

Improving the economic performance and environmental sustainability of existing infrastructure

Dr. Dwayne Tannant

Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)

Tel: 250-807-8067

Email: dwayne.tannant@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Geotechnical engineering, geohazards, rock support, rockfall mitigation, excavations in rock

Alexa Tanner

PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: alexa.tanner@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Risk perceptions, evacuation, decision making, multi-hazard risks and emergency management

Dr. Babak Tosarkani

Assistant Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)

Email: babak.tosarkani@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Operations and supply chain management under uncertainty

Dr. James Vercammen (he/him)

Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: james.vercammen@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English