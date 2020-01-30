UBC experts on coronavirus outbreak and global health emergency

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Information on the latest confirmed cases globally is available here.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca
- Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Stephen Hoption Cann
UBC School of Population of Public Health
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
- Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca
- Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak
Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com
- Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
- Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)
Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca
-
Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease.”