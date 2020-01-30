Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on coronavirus outbreak and global health emergency Media Advisories

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Information on the latest confirmed cases globally is available here.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Dr. Michael Curry

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Stephen Hoption Cann

UBC School of Population of Public Health

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Brett Finlay

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease

Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Steven Taylor

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca