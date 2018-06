Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canadian labour force better off than that of the U.S. since 2000

Star Vancouver quoted Thomas Lemieux, a UBC economist, for an article comparing the labour forces of Canada and the U.S.

He said that the U.S. may have more significant problems related to precarious contract work.