Can a new kind of consumerism help fight climate change?

Justin Ritchie, an energy economist at UBC’s institute for resources, environment and sustainability, spoke to Wired about a study that suggested a new type of consumerism can help combat climate change.

“This study is saying, let’s take all of the kinds of discussions that people are having on the frontiers of technology and imagining that as the basis of climate impacts,” said Ritchie, who was not involved in the study.