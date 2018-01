Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thousands protest Austria’s new right-wing government

UBC political science professor Kurt Huebner spoke with CTV News (segment starts at 0:33) about Austrians protesting their country’s new right-wing government. He said protesters of the right-wing government are motivated by immigration policies.