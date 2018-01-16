Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The reality of North Korea as a nuclear power

A New Straits Times story highlighted North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and quoted, among others, M.V. Ramana, the Simons chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs.

“Although that is not a desirable goal, there is no reason why one should presume that North Korea having nuclear weapons is any more of a problem than India, Pakistan, or Israel, or for that matter, China, France, the UK, Russia, or the US,” said Ramana.

The story also appeared on MSN.