Improving workplace culture, one review at a time

Jennifer Berdahl, a UBC professor who studies workplace sexual harassment, was interviewed for a New Yorker article on the jobs site Glassdoor, which provides pay scale information as well as reports on workplace practices at different companies.

“This is just putting on the Internet what’s been going on forever—women whispering about bad experiences they’ve had within companies,” she said.