Canadian researchers test new stem-cell therapy for diabetes

UBC and Vancouver Coastal Health are testing a new cure for diabetes which replaces a person’s damaged pancreatic cells with new ones grown in the lab from embryonic stem cells.

Forty patients are receiving the new therapy at centres in the U.S. and Canada, including Vancouver and Edmonton.

