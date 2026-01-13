UBC co-op programs fuel creativity and innovation in B.C.’s workforce

B.C.’s economy depends on people who can bridge creativity, critical thinking and commerce. As Western Canada’s largest co-op education program and the second largest in the country, UBC co-op connects thousands of students with paid, full-time work terms in their fields, giving them hands-on experience that complements classroom learning. Last year alone, more than 8,000 UBC students completed paid co-op terms across dozens of industries. Students graduate with real-world skills, and employers gain early access to graduates who can contribute from Day 1.

“Employers consistently tell us they need people who can think creatively, work collaboratively and adapt to changes,” said Julie Walchli, executive director of work integrated education and student engagement, and founding director of the faculty of arts co-op program. “Those are exactly the skills students develop across the creative and performing arts, humanities and social sciences. When they add hands-on experience through multiple, paid co-op terms, they become work-ready and future-ready.”

UBC co-op programs span disciplines from arts and social sciences to business, engineering, science, forestry, kinesiology and human kinetics, and land and food systems, reflecting the breadth of talent needed in today’s economy. Co-op students have worked everywhere from museums and cultural institutions to tech startups and the Canadian Space Agency.

“By integrating classroom-based learning with work-based experiences, co-op education connects students with employers across sectors, helping build a workforce that drives innovation and strengthens B.C.’s and Canada’s competitiveness,” said Dr. Javed Iqbal, program director of the co-op program within the faculty of science.

Leading the digital marketplace

UBC alumna Alexandra Chu has built a career at the intersection of marketing and technology. After graduating in 2006 with an English major and history minor and completing four co-op terms in museums and government communications, Chu joined the emerging world of digital retail. Today, she is director of digital merchandising at Mountain Equipment Company (MEC).

“I oversee merchandising and product information strategy across MEC.ca,” said Chu. “My team ensures customers can easily find what they’re looking for and builds seasonal campaigns and product stories.”

Chu credits co-op with giving her the confidence and adaptability needed to navigate a fast-changing industry.

“Co-op gave me a way to start answering what I actually wanted to do,” she said. “I learned to communicate clearly and think critically, and those skills translated directly into leadership in digital commerce.”

A perfectly tuned career

Another faculty of arts graduate is helping sustain B.C.’s cultural sector. As acting director of major gifts at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Oliver Zihlmann leads a team focused on donor relationships and philanthropic support.

“I completed three co-op terms while at UBC,” said Zihlmann. “Working with UBC Enrollment Services, the Canada Revenue Agency and Muscular Dystrophy Canada helped shape my career path.”

His experience with Muscular Dystrophy Canada sparked an interest in the not-for-profit sector and led him toward arts philanthropy, a key contributor to B.C.’s creative economy.

“Co-op taught me how to listen, communicate effectively and build trust,” he said. “Those skills have been foundational throughout my career.”

Co-op placements at companies like DarkVision give UBC engineering students Michelle Xu and Conor Dee practical skills and industry insight. Photo credit: Paul H. Joseph/UBC Brand & Marketing.

Supporting astronaut health

UBC graduates are also contributing to some of Canada’s most advanced sectors. Psychology alumna Eva Kwan completed a co-op placement at the Canadian Space Agency that led to a full-time role supporting astronaut health and performance.

“Between missions, we develop training programs and make recommendations on the psychological challenges of spaceflight,” said Kwan. “We also provide family support and help astronauts maintain their social connections.”

Now part of the CSA’s Astronaut Life Sciences and Space Medicine team, she helps prepare crews for missions such as Artemis II, the first lunar flyby with a Canadian astronaut on board.

“My arts background gave me the ability to analyze information, synthesize research and communicate across disciplines,” she said. “Co-op gave me the confidence to apply that in real-world settings.”

Connecting research training to cardiac care

Biophysics graduate Stefan Avall entered UBC planning a research-focused career. Co-op introduced him to how scientific discovery moves from the lab into industry.

“Co-op showed me career paths I hadn’t considered,” said Avall. “It was a chance to try different roles and see where my skills could have the greatest impact.”

After completing four co-op terms, including placements in applied biophysics research and medical technology firms, Avall joined Vancouver-based Kardium Inc. He is now vice-president of product management and has spent nearly two decades helping bring a treatment for atrial fibrillation to market. That work recently culminated in approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Co-op gave me early insight into how scientific innovation connects with industry,” he said. “That perspective shaped my entire career.”