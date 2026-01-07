How new front-of-package nutrition labels could reshape food choices in Canada

New front-of-package nutrition labels are now in effect across Canada, flagging packaged foods high in sugar, sodium and saturated fat. As the labels appear on store shelves, many shoppers may be wondering what the symbols mean—and how to use them when making everyday food choices.

We spoke with Cameron Smith, a PhD student in human nutrition in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, about how the labels work and what consumers should know.

What are the new front-of-package nutrition symbols, and why introduce them when nutrition information is already on the back of food packages?

The new front-of-package, or FOP, nutrition symbols are part of a Health Canada policy designed to make it easier for people to quickly identify foods that are high in nutrients we tend to overconsume—sugar, sodium and saturated fat – that are associated with greater risk of disease. The symbols use a simple black-and-white magnifying glass icon and are required on certain pre-packaged foods as of Jan. 1, 2026.

They won’t replace the nutrition facts table, which will still provide detailed information about ingredients and nutrients. Instead, the FOP symbols provide a quick visual cue wherever packaged foods are sold – from grocery to convenience stores and vending machines – helping people make fast decisions at a glance. The goal is to make key nutrition information easier to notice and understand in the moment for consumers, while also encouraging food manufacturers to reformulate products to lower these nutrients to the point of not needing the symbol.

How should consumers use these symbols when making food choices?

FOP labels are meant to support broader dietary guidance, including Canada’s Food Guide. The Food Guide emphasizes overall eating patterns—like choosing more vegetables and fruits, whole grains and plant-based proteins—along with balance and portion sizes.

Foods with an FOP symbol aren’t automatically off-limits, but they do contain higher levels of nutrients that, when consumed too often, are linked to increased risks of conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Used alongside Canada’s Food Guide, the symbols should help people decide how a product fits into their overall diet and how often it makes sense to include it.

Could this regulation meaningfully reduce intake of sugar, sodium and saturated fat?

There’s good reason to believe front-of-package labelling is a step in the right direction, though it’s not a standalone solution. Evidence suggests FOP labels are most effective when they’re part of a broader set of policies that reshape the food system and food environment.

Chile is a good example. In 2016, the country introduced FOP labels alongside restrictions on food marketing to children and limits on foods sold in schools. In the first year alone, researchers observed declines in purchases of foods and beverages high in sugar, sodium and saturated fat, along with a clear shift away from products carrying warning labels. Importantly, those changes were seen across income and education levels. Focus group research in Chile also showed shifts in public attitudes and knowledge, suggesting the policy influenced not just what people bought, but how they think about food more broadly.

Which foods are exempt from the symbol requirement, and why?

Some foods are exempt from the FOP symbol requirements based on how they’re consumed, how they’re regulated, and whether the symbol would help consumers make better decisions.

For example, raw, single-ingredient meats and poultry—including single-ingredient ground products—are exempt because they don’t contain added sugar, sodium or saturated fat and are basic ingredients, rather than ready-to-eat foods. Guidance for these foods focuses more on preparation methods and overall dietary patterns.

Certain dairy products are also exempt or subject to different thresholds, reflecting their role as important sources of nutrients like calcium and protein. In addition, foods with a recognized “protective health effect”—such as whole or minimally processed fruits and vegetables, whole eggs, certain nuts and seeds and some vegetable or marine oils—are exempt, as long as sugar, sodium or saturated fat hasn’t been added.

Many of these foods are encouraged as part of healthy dietary patterns, and applying an FOP symbol could unintentionally discourage their consumption. In these cases, the policy aims to balance potential nutrient risks with overall nutritional benefits, rather than evaluating foods based on a single nutrient alone.