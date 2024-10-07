$7-million donation from Dan On Foundation seeds the future of food innovation at UBC

The centre will help the agri-food industry in B.C. and beyond by providing access to state-of-the-art technologies and facilities.

A Vietnamese refugee who moved to Canada to escape famine and conflict is now funding a transformative centre for food innovation at the University of British Columbia that will help strengthen B.C.’s food industry for generations to come.

A $7-million donation from the Dan On Foundation will fund the building of UBC’s Food and Beverage Innovation Centre, set to formally open in early 2025. In recognition of this generous gift – the largest donation to date to the Faculty of Land and Food Systems – the centre will be named the Dan On Food and Beverage Innovation Centre (FBIC).

The FBIC will help the agri-food industry in B.C. and beyond by providing access to state-of-the-art technologies and facilities. It will enable research partnerships with industry, growers and government to explore innovative methods for food preservation, waste reduction and upcycling byproducts into new products such as sustainable packaging materials.

The building will be one of few at UBC named after a refugee: Dan On, the founder of Dan-D Foods Ltd. Mr. On came to Canada in 1979 as an 18-year-old Vietnamese boat refugee and was given a home by the Kavanaghs, a family in Port Coquitlam. He found his footing in the food industry working odd jobs in restaurants before entering the world of bulk food distribution under the guidance of his adoptive father, George Kavanagh.

After years of hard work learning the ins and outs of the industry, Mr. On launched Dan-D Foods Ltd. in 1989. Today, the company is a global leader in the industry offering more than 2,000 products, including a flagship line of premium cashews that earned Mr. On the title “Cashew King.” Operating in over six countries with 800 employees, Dan-D Foods is a testament to On’s resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

“As someone who began my journey here as a refugee, I know the power of opportunity,” said Mr. On. “Through this centre, we’re not just investing in technology and research; we’re investing in the future of food, in innovation, and in the success of entrepreneurs who will shape tomorrow’s food landscape. It’s an honour to be part of something so impactful.”

While Mr. On’s journey began with a personal opportunity, his vision for the centre is rooted in a broader mission to uplift local agricultural producers and empower future entrepreneurs.

“My business is in Richmond surrounded by farmland. Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of fresh products like blueberries and cranberries being shipped out of the country for processing,” said Mr. On. “I saw a chance to help develop an industry here in B.C. using the expertise of UBC’s scientists to add value to local crops and support our farmers and food producers. The Dan On Food and Beverage Innovation Centre has the potential to benefit not only our province but also the entire country.”

The centre will be led by Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh in the Faculty of Land and Food Systems, whose lab has previously developed innovative products like dietary fibre fat-replacers, oral-insulin tablets, biodegradable food packaging made from blueberry pomace, upcycled brewery grains into high-fibre chips and developed tastier plant-based proteins.

Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh touring Mr. On around the Food and Beverage Innovation Centre. Photo credit: Martin Dee

The centre’s world-class facilities will include a processing lab equipped with cutting-edge technologies like high-pressure processing, microwave-vacuum dehydration, individual quick freezing, supercritical fluid extraction and fermentation capabilities, as well as a food packaging lab that supports sustainable packaging innovation and shelf-life studies. Three innovation bays will be available for lease to small and mid-sized companies, offering access to kitchen spaces to develop the next generation of food products alongside world-class processing infrastructure.

“This remarkable gift from Dan On embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation and community at the University of B.C.,” said Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice-Chancellor of UBC. “Mr. On’s generous donation will help UBC to further enhance its leadership in the food and beverage sector and foster meaningful collaborations to drive forward transformative research. We are deeply grateful for his support and partnership.”

The gift exemplifies how strategic partnerships between academia and industry can fuel progress in the food sector, added Dr. Rickey Yada, former Dean of the Faculty of Land and Food Systems who spearheaded the launch of the centre.



“Food innovation is critical in today’s world, where sustainability, health, and efficiency are more important than ever,” said Dr. Yada. “The Dan On Food and Beverage Innovation Centre will be an essential hub for research and industry collaboration, bringing together brilliant minds and cutting-edge technologies to tackle the challenges of tomorrow’s food systems.”



This project is part of FORWARD, the campaign for UBC with the promise and potential to advance healthy lives, a healthy planet and healthy societies.



To learn more about the Dan On Food and Beverage Innovation Centre, visit: fbic.landfood.ubc.ca.