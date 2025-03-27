New stir stick detects drink spiking in seconds

The Spikeless team, from left to right: Sasha Santos, Samin Yousefi and Dr. Johan Foster. Photo credit: UBC Applied Science.

UBC researchers have developed Spikeless, a seemingly ordinary stir stick capable of detecting common drink-spiking drugs like GHB and ketamine within 30 seconds, potentially preventing assaults.

Drink spiking involves covertly adding drugs to a drink, often with the intent to cause harm or commit assault. Since gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and ketamine are tasteless and odourless, detecting them is nearly impossible without special tools. A recent study found about 10 per cent of women and sexual minorities, and about four per cent of heterosexual men have experienced drink spiking.

“Anywhere there’s a bar—clubs, parties, festivals—there’s a risk,” said Samin Yousefi, a UBC master’s student in chemical and biological engineering and the device’s co-inventor. “People have tried cups, coasters, straws, even nail polish to detect these drugs. Our device is more discreet than existing alternatives and doesn’t contaminate the drink.”

Spikeless features a chemical-coated bioplastic tip that changes colour when it detects harmful concentrations of drugs in any drink—alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Developed at UBC’s faculty of applied science, the single-use tool is affordable and intended for large-scale use in public venues such as bars, pubs, restaurants and festivals.

Shifting responsibility to venues

Rather than relying on individuals to monitor their own drinks, researchers hope venues will adopt Spikeless as a proactive safety measure.

“Prevention has often focused on individuals, but research and long-standing community health practices show us that these approaches don’t work,” said Sasha Santos, a subject matter expert with more than 20 years’ background in public health, education and violence prevention who is advising the team.

Spikeless was conceptualized in 2011 by Dr. Johan Foster, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering and his brother, Andrew. Over the last three years, Dr. Foster, Yousefi and their collaborators have developed the prototype at UBC and are now preparing for real-world testing while launching a startup to scale production.

Early feedback from hospitality professionals has been positive. After seeing the stir stick in action, many believe the product could become a staple in bars, pubs and restaurants.

“If people feel safer because a venue offers Spikeless, that’s a competitive advantage,” said Dr. Foster.

He added, “April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Spikeless is here to join that conversation—showing what’s possible when we focus on prevention.”

