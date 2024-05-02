Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on cybersecurity and carbon capture Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the London Drugs security incident and the cancellation of a proposed $2.4-billion carbon capture and storage project in Alberta.

Cybersecurity and data privacy

Dr. Eric Li (he/him)

Associate Professor, UBCO Faculty of Management

Tel: 250-807-8853

Email: eric.li@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)

Cybersecurity, consumer behaviours, brand management

Dr. Xiaoxiao Li (they/them)

Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Email: xiaoxiao.li@ece.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Data privacy, security, governance and use of advanced techniques to analyze data while reducing vulnerability

* Available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 3

Dr. Thomas Pasquier (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science

Email: tfjmp@cs.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): French, English

Computer systems security, intrusion detection and investigation

* Generally available before 5 p.m.

Dr. Robert Xiao (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science

Tel: 604-822-4326 (preferred)

Email: brx@cs.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Security and privacy implications, cyber-intrusions

* Available all day today, and before 4 p.m. May 3

Carbon capture

Dr. Alex Tavasoli (she/they)

Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Email: alex.tavasoli@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Carbon capture technology, environmental footprint, economics, investment landscape, policy and implementation strategies

Industrial decarbonization

* Unavailable May 3 between 10-11:30 a.m.