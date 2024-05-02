UBC experts on cybersecurity and carbon capture

UBC experts are available to comment on the London Drugs security incident and the cancellation of a proposed $2.4-billion carbon capture and storage project in Alberta.
Cybersecurity and data privacy
Dr. Eric Li (he/him)
Associate Professor, UBCO Faculty of Management
Tel: 250-807-8853
Email: eric.li@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)
- Cybersecurity, consumer behaviours, brand management
Dr. Xiaoxiao Li (they/them)
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Email: xiaoxiao.li@ece.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Data privacy, security, governance and use of advanced techniques to analyze data while reducing vulnerability
* Available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 3
Dr. Thomas Pasquier (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science
Email: tfjmp@cs.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): French, English
- Computer systems security, intrusion detection and investigation
* Generally available before 5 p.m.
Dr. Robert Xiao (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science
Tel: 604-822-4326 (preferred)
Email: brx@cs.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Security and privacy implications, cyber-intrusions
* Available all day today, and before 4 p.m. May 3
Carbon capture
Dr. Alex Tavasoli (she/they)
Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering
Email: alex.tavasoli@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Carbon capture technology, environmental footprint, economics, investment landscape, policy and implementation strategies
- Industrial decarbonization
* Unavailable May 3 between 10-11:30 a.m.