UBC experts on 2024 federal budget

The federal government is to present its 2024 budget on Tuesday. UBC experts are available to comment on related topics.
Dr. Jennifer Black
Assistant professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: j.black@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- School food, food insecurity
*available 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. PT
Dr. Wei Cui
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: wei.cui@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Tax policy, especially international tax and tax credits for the green transition
Dr. Tom Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Housing, household finance
Dr. Antje Ellermann (she/they)
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 778-551-4989
Email: antje.ellermann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Immigration funding
*available Tuesday 1-3 p.m. PT, Wednesday 2-4 p.m. PT, Friday 9-11:30 a.m. PT
Dr. Alexandra Flynn
Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law and Director, Housing Research Collaborative
Tel: 647-801-9810
Email: flynn@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Housing need, housing affordability, homelessness, public housing, property and real estate, urban and municipal law, rentals and evictions
Dr. John Graham (he/him)
Professor, UBCO School of Social Work
Email: john.graham@ubc.ca
Cell: 250-864-7118
Interview language(s): English
- Homelessness prevention
Dr. Penny Gurstein
Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Affordable housing
*available Tuesday afternoon
Dr. Ross Hickey
Associate Professor, UBCO Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science
Email: ross.hickey@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Charitable donation and gifts, campaign contributions
*unavailable Monday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT, Tuesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. PT, Thursday 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. PT
Dr. Craig Jones
Associate Director, Housing Research Collaborative and Housing Assessment Resource Tools
Tel: 604-818-0493
Email: craig.jones@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Affordable housing, housing data, transit-riented development, gentrification, rental housing, core housing need, evictions
*available Tuesday after 3 p.m. PT, Thursday 12-3 pm PT
Dr. Kuni Kamizaki (he/his)
Assistant Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: kuni.kamizaki@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Community land trusts and affordable housing
* available for email inquiries after April 16
Dr. Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Implications for Canadians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children, generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care, taxation, debts
Oludolapo Makinde
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: omakinde@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- AI governance and policy, AI as an anti-corruption tool, AI risk management
*available 8 a.m.-12 p.m. PT
Temitope Onifade (he/him)
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: temitope@onifade.org
Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin
- Low-carbon energy and other climate action (adaptation and loss and damage) incentives
*available 7-9 a.m. PT
Dr. Janis Sarra
Professor Emerita, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: sarra@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate-related disclosure, governance, sustainable finance
*available Wednesday-Friday after 11 a.m. PT
Dr. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-329-4585
Interview language(s): English
- Housing, housing finance
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)
University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-351-7406
Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian
- Blue economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics
Dr. Carlos Teixeira
Professor, UBCO Department of Community, Culture and Global Studies
Tel: 250-807-9313
Cell: 250-762-6389
Email: carlos.teixeira@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French and Portuguese
- Housing and immigration
Dr. Kristen Thomasen (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: thomasen@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- AI and robotics law and policy, calls for regulation
*unavailable Tuesday before 10.30 a.m. PT or from 12-1 p.m. PT, Thursday after 11 a.m. PT
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canadian politics, Canadian federalism, public management (program delivery), political ethics