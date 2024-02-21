Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 2024 B.C. budget Media Advisories

The B.C. government is to present its 2024 budget on Thursday. UBC experts are available to comment on related topics.

Dr. Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Housing policy and affordability, municipal finance

Dr. Jason Ellis

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-822-9190

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

K-12 education spending

Dr. Penny Gurstein

Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Affordable housing

Dr. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate policy

*available after 9 a.m. PT on weekdays

Dr. Rita McCracken (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Family Practice

Tel: 778-996-6894

Email: rita.mccracken@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Primary care, physician payment models

*limited availability on Feb. 22

Dr. Gregory Paradis (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 418-456-2208 (please text first)

Email: gregory.paradis@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

New budget announcements and forest management in B.C.

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-822-6586

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Water, biodiversity, endangered species, forests

Dr. Jason Sutherland

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-375-6837

Email: jason.sutherland@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Spending on healthcare services, how money is spent on healthcare, where it’s spent on healthcare, access to care, outcomes from surgery, comparisons with other health systems/provinces

*available 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT



Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian politics, Canadian federalism, public management (program delivery), political ethics

*available Feb. 22 only, until 3:15 p.m. PT