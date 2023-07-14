UBC experts on drought

UBC experts are available to comment on drought conditions in B.C.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate and land use change effects on droughts, floods and landslides
- Logging and forest practice effects on droughts, floods and landslides
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German
- Water economics and management
Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems
- Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
- Ways to conserve water this summer
* available all day July 18 and morning of July 19