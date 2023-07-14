Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on drought Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on drought conditions in B.C.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and land use change effects on droughts, floods and landslides

Logging and forest practice effects on droughts, floods and landslides

Dr. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German

Water economics and management

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems

Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Ways to conserve water this summer

* available all day July 18 and morning of July 19

Related link: