UBC experts on drought

Jul 14, 2023    |   For more information, contact UBC Media Relations

UBC experts are available to comment on drought conditions in B.C.

Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate and land use change effects on droughts, floods and landslides
  • Logging and forest practice effects on droughts, floods and landslides

Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German

Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems
  • Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
  • Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
  • Ways to conserve water this summer

available all day July 18 and morning of July 19

