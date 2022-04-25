UBC experts on Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter

Billionaire Tesla co-founder Elon Musk is reportedly finalizing a purchase of Twitter that would put the social network back in private hands. UBC experts are available to comment on the deal’s implications.
Dr. Alfred Hermida
Professor, School of Journalism, Writing and Media
Cell: 604-719-7869
Email: alfred.hermida@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Twitter’s role in spreading news, information and disinformation; potential consequences for how Twitter approaches free speech and moderation
*available until 3:30 p.m. Monday
Dr. David Tindall
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Twitter, social media, social networks, social networking
*unavailable until Monday afternoon