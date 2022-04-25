Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter Media Advisories

Billionaire Tesla co-founder Elon Musk is reportedly finalizing a purchase of Twitter that would put the social network back in private hands. UBC experts are available to comment on the deal’s implications.

Dr. Alfred Hermida

Professor, School of Journalism, Writing and Media

Cell: 604-719-7869

Email: alfred.hermida@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Twitter’s role in spreading news, information and disinformation; potential consequences for how Twitter approaches free speech and moderation

*available until 3:30 p.m. Monday

Dr. David Tindall

Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Twitter, social media, social networks, social networking

*unavailable until Monday afternoon