UBC experts on Earth Day 2022 Media Advisories

On April 22, the world will celebrate Earth Day with the theme, ‘Invest In Our Planet’, amidst concern over accelerating climate change.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Environmental law, climate justice and organizing

Dr. Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Environmental politics and policy, climate and energy, climate change, federalism, Canadian politics

Temitope Onifade

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 236-862-8663

Email: temitope@onifade.org

Language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin

Pronouns: he/him

Role of laws and policies in driving low-carbon targets, climate justice issues in low-carbon law and policy

*unavailable on April 19

Biodiversity and conservation

Dr. Peter Arcese

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-350-9295

Language(s): English

Pronouns: he/him

Adaptation to change in plant and animal populations, natural resource and forest management as it affects environmental values, climate, and human well-being

*text in advance of call

Dr. Kai Chan

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: kai.chan@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Pronouns: he/him

Environmental impacts on biodiversity and ecosystem services, climate and sustainability action, including corporate responsibility, bold efforts to restore nature, including re-wilding

*cell number can be provided upon request

Ruth Moore

MSc student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: rmoore@eoas.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Polar climate science, Arctic, climate change

*Unavailable: Tuesday 12 – 1 p.m., Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m., Thursday 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Dr. Lorien Nesbitt

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 604-355-1445

Email: lorien.nesbitt@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Spanish

Pronouns: she/her

Environmental justice, climate justice, green gentrification, urban forestry, sustainability and healthy cities

Ocean and freshwater ecosystems and fisheries



Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau

Research Scientist, Institute for Oceans and Fisheries

Tel: 778-251-3759

Language(s): English, French

marine biogeography and macro-ecology, marine biodiversity and conservation, fisheries, climate change effects on the ocean and other Anthropogenic pressures, pollution, habitat destruction

*available every day after 12 p.m.

Dr. John S. Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Water and biodiversity, conservation and species at risk in freshwater systems

Emerging green technologies



Dr. Johan Foster

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Industrial Research Chair in Advanced Bioproducts

Tel: 604-817-8882

Email: johan.foster@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Biodegradable COVID-19 face masks, bioproducts, biodegradability, biomaterials, recycling, plastics, bioplastics, circular economy

Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav

Professor, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Tel: 604-290-6767

Email: vikramaditya.yadav@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Hindi

Biotechnology, sustainable processing, chemical engineering, technology commercialization, entrepreneurship and innovation policy

Behaviour change and climate anxiety



Ben Ledochowski

Undergraduate Composer, School of Music

Email: benledo.bl@gmail.com

Language(s): English

music to convey climate science and action

*unavailable 12-3 p.m. on April 20, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on April 22 and all day on April 25

Raluca Radu, MSN, RN

Lecturer, School of Nursing

Email: raluca.radu@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Romanian

Health impacts of climate change

Dr. Jiaying Zhao

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology & Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 609-865-4765

Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Mandarin

Pronouns: she/her