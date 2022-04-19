UBC experts on Earth Day 2022

On April 22, the world will celebrate Earth Day with the theme, ‘Invest In Our Planet’, amidst concern over accelerating climate change.
UBC experts are available to comment.
Environmental law, climate justice and organizing
Dr. Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Environmental politics and policy, climate and energy, climate change, federalism, Canadian politics
Temitope Onifade
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 236-862-8663
Email: temitope@onifade.org
Language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin
Pronouns: he/him
- Role of laws and policies in driving low-carbon targets, climate justice issues in low-carbon law and policy
*unavailable on April 19
Biodiversity and conservation
Dr. Peter Arcese
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 778-350-9295
Language(s): English
Pronouns: he/him
- Adaptation to change in plant and animal populations, natural resource and forest management as it affects environmental values, climate, and human well-being
*text in advance of call
Dr. Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: kai.chan@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
Pronouns: he/him
- Environmental impacts on biodiversity and ecosystem services, climate and sustainability action, including corporate responsibility, bold efforts to restore nature, including re-wilding
*cell number can be provided upon request
Ruth Moore
MSc student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: rmoore@eoas.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Polar climate science, Arctic, climate change
*Unavailable: Tuesday 12 – 1 p.m., Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m., Thursday 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Dr. Lorien Nesbitt
Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Tel: 604-355-1445
Email: lorien.nesbitt@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Spanish
Pronouns: she/her
- Environmental justice, climate justice, green gentrification, urban forestry, sustainability and healthy cities
Ocean and freshwater ecosystems and fisheries
Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau
Research Scientist, Institute for Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 778-251-3759
Language(s): English, French
- marine biogeography and macro-ecology, marine biodiversity and conservation, fisheries, climate change effects on the ocean and other Anthropogenic pressures, pollution, habitat destruction
*available every day after 12 p.m.
Dr. John S. Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Water and biodiversity, conservation and species at risk in freshwater systems
Emerging green technologies
Dr. Johan Foster
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
Industrial Research Chair in Advanced Bioproducts
Tel: 604-817-8882
Email: johan.foster@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Biodegradable COVID-19 face masks, bioproducts, biodegradability, biomaterials, recycling, plastics, bioplastics, circular economy
Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav
Professor, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
Tel: 604-290-6767
Email: vikramaditya.yadav@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Hindi
- Biotechnology, sustainable processing, chemical engineering, technology commercialization, entrepreneurship and innovation policy
Behaviour change and climate anxiety
Ben Ledochowski
Undergraduate Composer, School of Music
Email: benledo.bl@gmail.com
Language(s): English
- music to convey climate science and action
*unavailable 12-3 p.m. on April 20, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on April 22 and all day on April 25
Raluca Radu, MSN, RN
Lecturer, School of Nursing
Email: raluca.radu@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Romanian
- Health impacts of climate change
Dr. Jiaying Zhao
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology & Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 609-865-4765
Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Mandarin
Pronouns: she/her
- Behaviour change, climate change, plastic waste reduction