UBC experts on new federal climate plan

The federal government announced its new 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan today. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate science and climate policy, emissions targets, energy and the environment
Dr. Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Environmental politics and policy, climate and energy, climate change, federalism, Canadian politics
*unavailable from 12-1:30 p.m. PT
Dr. George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Overview of new plan, strengths and limits; plan in historical perspective of Canada efforts; political opportunities and constraints in moving forward with the plan
Temitope Onifade (he/him)
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Cell: 236-862-8663
Email: temitope@onifade.org
Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin
- Role of laws and policies in driving low-carbon targets, climate justice issues in low-carbon law and policy