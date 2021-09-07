Launching UBC’s COVID-19 rapid testing program University News

As you know, UBC is requiring COVID-19 rapid testing for all students, faculty and staff, with exemptions provided for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting today, September 7, all students, faculty and staff must complete an online, confidential declaration of your vaccination status. As part of the process, you are asked to disclose your vaccination status as follows:

Visit https://rapidtesting.covid19.ubc.ca, log in to the disclosure site and complete the process as outlined. It includes questions about your COVID-19 vaccination status. Please note: you will require your CWL. If you indicate that you are fully vaccinated, you will receive further communication outlining how to verify your vaccination status with the appropriate documentation. If you indicate that you are not fully vaccinated, or you choose not to disclose your status, you will receive further communication about UBC’s Rapid Testing Program and the next steps you need to follow.

All UBC students, faculty and staff are asked to complete the Vaccination Status Declaration by September 10, 2021. A series of FAQs have been posted to help answer any questions you may have about the program.

To be exempt from UBC’s Rapid Testing Program, you will need to disclose your status (as per the process above) and verify your vaccination status at a later date. Audits will be conducted as part of the program, and students, faculty and staff will need to provide additional information if requested.

Those students, faculty and staff who disclose that they are not fully vaccinated, or who choose not to disclose their status, are required to take part in COVID-19 rapid testing. The details and frequency of the testing program are currently being finalized. More details will be shared as they become available.

We are happy to welcome you to campus and wish you a successful start to the new academic year.

Santa J. Ono

President and Vice-Chancellor