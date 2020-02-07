UBC experts on Vancouver’s 2019 Empty Homes Tax data

The City of Vancouver released initial 2019 Empty Homes Tax statistics this morning, which showed that almost 15 per cent fewer properties were declared vacant last year. UBC experts are available to comment.
Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
- Housing policy, markets and affordability, real estate finance
Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Impact of household incomes and house prices on young families
- Linking housing affordability to other major costs
Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
- Housing finance, housing markets and affordability, real estate, urban economics