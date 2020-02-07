Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Vancouver’s 2019 Empty Homes Tax data Media Advisories

The City of Vancouver released initial 2019 Empty Homes Tax statistics this morning, which showed that almost 15 per cent fewer properties were declared vacant last year. UBC experts are available to comment.

Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 778-384-1489

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Housing policy, markets and affordability, real estate finance

Paul Kershaw

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Impact of household incomes and house prices on young families

Linking housing affordability to other major costs

Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca