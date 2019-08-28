UBC experts on ride-hailing in Metro Vancouver

Earlier today, Uber confirmed its plans to begin offering ride-hailing service in Metro Vancouver, following a similar announcement from Lyft earlier this month. UBC experts are available to comment:
Garland Chow
Associate Professor Emeritus, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8328
Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca
• Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public
*not available Thursday 7 a.m. – noon
Lawrence Frank
Professor, School of Community & Regional Planning
Tel: 206-291-2607
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca
• operation of Uber and its impacts on transportation in the Lower Mainland
Marc-David Seidel
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: seidel@mail.ubc.ca
• impact of ride hailing in Vancouver
• competitive dynamics
• platform technology
• future of ride-hailing with rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and blockchain