UBC experts on ride-hailing in Metro Vancouver Science, Health & Technology

Earlier today, Uber confirmed its plans to begin offering ride-hailing service in Metro Vancouver, following a similar announcement from Lyft earlier this month. UBC experts are available to comment:

Garland Chow

Associate Professor Emeritus, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8328

Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca

• Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public

*not available Thursday 7 a.m. – noon

Lawrence Frank

Professor, School of Community & Regional Planning

Tel: 206-291-2607

Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

• operation of Uber and its impacts on transportation in the Lower Mainland

Marc-David Seidel

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: seidel@mail.ubc.ca

• impact of ride hailing in Vancouver

• competitive dynamics

• platform technology

• future of ride-hailing with rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and blockchain