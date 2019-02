Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Integrating cultural practices helps Indigenous women recover from trauma, UBC study finds

The Canadian Press reported on a UBC study which found cultural practices help Indigenous women to recover from trauma.

UBC nursing professor Colleen Varcoe led the research, along with co-author Roberta Price, an elder from the Coast Salish Snuneymuxw and Cowichan Nations and an adjunct professor of family medicine at UBC.

The article appeared on CTV, National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Star Vancouver, Times Colonist, Castanet, and Toronto City News.