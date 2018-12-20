Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 2019 business trends Media Advisories

As 2018 comes to a close, UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to business trends in the new year.

Werner Antweiler

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

General economic trends for 2019

Marc-David Seidel

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-827-5155

Email: seidel@mail.ubc.ca

Trends in the sharing economy

Daniel Skarlicki

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8369

Email: dan.skarlicki@sauder.ubc.ca