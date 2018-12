Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Tis the season to be green?

The Squamish Chief quoted David Hardisty, a marketing and behavioural science professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, in an article about ethical behaviour during the Christmas season.

“Try to focus more on experiences and less on material objects. There’s a lot of research that shows people are happier with gifts that are experiences,” he said.