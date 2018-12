Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plastic bag fees: Helping the environment or big profit for retailers?

CTV mentioned UBC environmental sociologist Emily Huddart Kennedy in an article about whether plastic bag fees actually help the environment or bring profits for the retailers.

Huddart Kennedy said charging for bags puts more of the responsibility on consumers.