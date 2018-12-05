UBC experts on B.C. climate plan

The B.C. government is set to unveil a new climate plan today. UBC experts are available to comment.
Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
- Energy and environmental policy
*Available Wednesday after 2:30 p.m., and Thursday from 9:30 a.m-noon
Kai Chan
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 604-288-9820
Cell: 778-839-9820
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
- Climate issues related to terrestrial, freshwater and marine systems
- Environmental assessment
- Environmental policy
William Cheung
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 604-827-3756
Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca
- Climate change
- Fish and fisheries
- Marine and coastal ecosystems
- Natural resource economics
- Fisheries management
Simon Donner
Department of Geography
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
- Climate science and policy
- Climate change adaptation in the developing world
- Climate thresholds
*Available Wednesday from 12:30-2 p.m. and after 3:30 p.m.; all day Thursday
Larry Frank
School of Community and Regional Planning
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-290-4260
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca
- Carbon emissions and urban planning
- Sustainable transport
Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
Skype: khar58
Cell: 011 61 4 36 022 911
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
- Environmental politics and policy issues
- Federalism, federal-provincial relations
*Available Wednesday before 2:15 p.m.; all day Thursday
George Hoberg
UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
- Energy policy
- Climate policy
- Environmental policy
*Unavailable Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Stephen Sheppard
Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning
Forest Resources Management
Cell: 778-997-7292
Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca
- Climate change mitigation and adaptation solutions in BC
- Public engagement and collective action on climate change
- Urban forestry and climate-proofing communities
*Available Wednesday until 1 p.m. and after 3 p.m.; Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-5 p.m.
Naomi Zimmerman
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Tel: 604-822-9433
Email: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca
- Air pollution
- Climate change
- Vehicle emissions
- Environmental policy
*unavailable Thursday