Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on B.C. climate plan Business, Law & Society

The B.C. government is set to unveil a new climate plan today. UBC experts are available to comment.

Werner Antweiler

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Energy and environmental policy

*Available Wednesday after 2:30 p.m., and Thursday from 9:30 a.m-noon

Kai Chan

Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 604-288-9820

Cell: 778-839-9820

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Climate issues related to terrestrial, freshwater and marine systems

Environmental assessment

Environmental policy

William Cheung

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Tel: 604-827-3756

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Climate change

Fish and fisheries

Marine and coastal ecosystems

Natural resource economics

Fisheries management

Simon Donner

Department of Geography

Tel: 604-561-7284

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Climate science and policy

Climate change adaptation in the developing world

Climate thresholds

*Available Wednesday from 12:30-2 p.m. and after 3:30 p.m.; all day Thursday

Larry Frank

School of Community and Regional Planning

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-290-4260

Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

Carbon emissions and urban planning

Sustainable transport

Kathryn Harrison

Department of Political Science

Skype: khar58

Cell: 011 61 4 36 022 911

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Environmental politics and policy issues

Federalism, federal-provincial relations

*Available Wednesday before 2:15 p.m.; all day Thursday

George Hoberg

UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

Energy policy

Climate policy

Environmental policy

*Unavailable Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Stephen Sheppard

Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning

Forest Resources Management

Cell: 778-997-7292

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Climate change mitigation and adaptation solutions in BC

Public engagement and collective action on climate change

Urban forestry and climate-proofing communities

*Available Wednesday until 1 p.m. and after 3 p.m.; Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-5 p.m.

Naomi Zimmerman

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Tel: 604-822-9433

Email: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca

Air pollution

Climate change

Vehicle emissions

Environmental policy

*unavailable Thursday