UBC experts on U.S. midterm elections

Nov 6, 2018    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

American voters head to the polls today for the midterm elections.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Richard Johnston
Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-387-3425
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • U.S. political campaigns; the institutional context of the U.S. election, including the Electoral College; and the evolution of the U.S. party system

Yanwen Wang
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-970-7334
Email: yanwen.wang@sauder.ubc.ca

