Queer pop-ups take us beyond the gaybourhood

The Conversation published an op-ed about queer pop-ups – temporary gathering places which now play a role in LGBTQ/2S equality. The authors note that while traditional gaybourhoods are changing due to factors such as economic hardship and changing urban landscapes, pop-ups are creating safe environments that encourage dialogue on inequality.

The piece was written by Amin Ghaziani, associate professor of sociology and Canada Research Chair in Sexuality and Urban Studies, PhD students Ryan Stillwagon and D. Kyle Sutherland, and PhD candidate Adriana Brodyn.