Why supervisors envy their employees

Lingtao Yu, a professor of organizational behaviour and human resources at the UBC Sauder School of Business, co-wrote an op-ed for the Harvard Business Review about research on supervisors who envy their employees.

“We found that when supervisory leaders experienced downward envy toward subordinates they saw as competent but cold… the leaders were more likely to use abusive supervision to try and close the gap between themselves and their subordinates,” wrote Yu, Michelle K. Duffy and Bennett J. Tepper.