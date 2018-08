Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Research aims to decrease human and bear conflicts

Chek reported on research by a UBC student that aims to shed more light on conflicts between humans and bears.

Joanna van Bommel, a master’s candidate, is placing cameras in areas of Vancouver Island to study bear behaviour.