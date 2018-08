Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N.B. man dies after wasp sting, no idea he was allergic

The Canadian Press interviewed Donald Stark, a UBC professor, for a story about a man who died after one wasp sting.

Stark explained that the location of the sting can escalate the reaction.

The CP story appeared on CBC New Brunswick, CTV Atlantic, in the Edmonton Journal and Star Vancouver.