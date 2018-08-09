Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Children with disabilities need better access to sport

The Conversation published an op-ed co-written by two UBC professors about access to sport for children with disabilities.

“The solutions aren’t necessarily complex. They require involving children and youth with disabilities, and thinking inclusively as an integral part of planning health promotion and public health campaigns,” wrote Daniel Goldowitz, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in developmental neurogenetics, Jean-Paul Collet, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, and Keiko Shikako-Thomas with McGill University.