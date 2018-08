Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC alumni develop tool to help remove slave labour from seafood supply chains

CBC reported on work by UBC alumni who are helping remove slave labour from seafood supply chain through a tool called the Labour Safe Screen.

Katrina Nakamura and Ganapathiraju Pramod started developing the tool while working on their PhDs at UBC.