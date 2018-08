Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is texting and walking dangerous? Science says it distracts you

Various media outlets reported on research on texting and walking from engineers at UBC.

“Distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining their walking speed and gait and took longer to cross the road, increasing the potential for conflict with vehicles,” said Rushdi Alsaleh, a PhD candidate in civil engineering.

Stories appeared on CBC, CTV, Breakfast Television Toronto, The Free Press, Indo-Canadian Voice, Abbotsford News, Peace Arch News, Elite Daily, and Castanet.