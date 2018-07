Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Class action suit questions rare diseases drug funding

Star Vancouver interviewed Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about a class action lawsuit about drug funding for rare diseases.

He said a very expensive drug could mean fewer benefits to other patients in the overall health care system.