Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC hosts pollinator picnic in Kelowna

Kelowna Capital News quoted Nancy Holmes, a professor who teaches in the faculty of creative and critical studies at UBC’s Okanagan campus, about Kelowna’s bee ambassador program.

“These amazing citizens, gardeners and bee lovers are leading the way to preserving pollinator habitats and conserving our essential insects,” she said.